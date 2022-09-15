Threat to Norfolk Courthouse interrupts trial for man accused of drugging, raping, killing women in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The trial for a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting women in Norfolk was interrupted by an active threat to the Norfolk Courthouse.

Michael Ebong was indicted in Norfolk in January on new second-degree murder charges.

Loved ones of the victims told News 3 they are happy that Ebong was indicted for the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

He is also on trial for raping a third woman in May of 2021.

West was found dead in Ebong’s apartment on November 15, 2020. Paton was found dead in the same apartment in July 11, 2021.

Both women died of drug overdoses, however, loved ones of both women say they were not drug users.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up closing arguments and moments later the judge was quickly removed from the courtroom.

The media, public, and lawyers were held in the courtroom for 45 minutes before being told to evacuate the building. As of 3 p.m., everyone is still being evacuated and according to our crews, they are being pushed back further and further.

Kelsey Paton's mom Kathy previously told News 3 Wednesday that she is happy that Ebong is in jail and can't hurt anyone else. She said she is glad that he is finally facing charges. She said her concern is about how long it took for him to face charges and how previous cases against him were handled.

While Norfolk Police were investigating the deaths of the two women in the city they discovered alleged criminal activity unrelated to the incidents.

During the trial, prosecutors said that he did not intend to kill the women, but rather drug them so he could sexually assault them.

Prosecutors showed images found on his cell phone of the rape victim and Kelsey taken in his apartment.

The defense says the prosecution can’t prove that he gave them drugs.

News 3 previously uncovered court documents in this case that state he’s accused of drugging the victim, taking her to his place, and allegedly raping her. The documents say they suspect this to be a "pattern and not an isolated incident."

Ebong was previously charged with rape, object sexual penetration, and abduction.

Now, on January 5, a grand jury certified four charges against Ebong:

Intercourse through mental incapacity or helplessness (offense date May 22, 2021)

Object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc. (offense date May 22, 2021)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date Nov. 15, 2020, victim Sheena West)

Non-capital second-degree murder (offense date July 11, 2021, victim Kelsey Paton)

"The two non-capital second-degree murder charges were direct indictments, while the first two charges were certified in Ebong’s preliminary hearing," according to the Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Detectives said that Ebong would frequently go to two Virginia Beach restaurants, Seaside Raw Bar on Atlantic Avenue and Central at Shore on Red Tide Road.

Norfolk Police previously asked anyone with information on this case or any other case to come forward.

Ebong is being held at the Norfolk City Jail.

The next step in the trial is for jury deliberations to begin.

