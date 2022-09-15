Watch Now
Bomb threat reported at Norfolk courthouse, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is currently investigating reports of a bomb threat at the city courthouse.

Authorities notified the public of the threat via Twitter and is asking people to avoid the area.

Vehicle and light rail travel will be impacted by the investigation of the threat.

News 3 is working to learn more.

