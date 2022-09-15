Bomb threat reported at Norfolk courthouse, police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police is currently investigating reports of a bomb threat at the city courthouse.

Authorities notified the public of the threat via Twitter and is asking people to avoid the area.

#NorfolkPD and @norfolkfireresc are investigating the report of a bomb threat at the Courthouse. Vehicle and the light rail travel will be impacted. Please avoid the area. @gohrt_com pic.twitter.com/CAcoiJ6Pqy — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 15, 2022

Vehicle and light rail travel will be impacted by the investigation of the threat.

