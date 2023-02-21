Watch Now
'It feels fantastically awesome!': Virginia wins record $785,414 lottery prize

February 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — When Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check out the Virginia Lottery's website to play some online games. But his boring day got very exciting after he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Hickman played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game at home one Thursday when he won the prize. The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, who is the district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

