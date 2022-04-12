"It happened within seconds" Newport News woman speaks out on catalytic converter thefts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— A troubling trend of thieves targeting cars for catalytic converters is leaving car owners with pricey repair bills. One Newport News woman is speaking out after her catalytic converter was stolen while she was at work.

The crime happened on April Fools but turned out not to be a joke. The woman I spoke with told me the incident unfortunately left a big dent in her pocket. Heather Letts was at work when she heard a loud car alarm going off.

"I knew something was wrong and it took like a few seconds, and I realized they stole my catalytic converter" said Letts.

The crime taking place in the blink of an eye!

"At 9:31 and by 9:32 he was done" said Letts.

Secutiry footage you see on your screen is from Letts job showing a man wielding what appears to be a drill of some sort, crawling under the vehicle and taking the converter.

"You can see where they just cut and cut, and took this big section" said Letts.

This attempt was just one of the many recent thefts that have been happening in Newport News, leaving Letts and her wife to pay a hefty amount of $1,000 to get a new converter.

"If they were able to get a brand new one it would've been $1900" said Letts.

According to Newport News police they said so far this year they've seen 37 catalytic converter thefts, saying quote" Thefts have been an ongoing issue." Last year, there were 143 stolen.

letts: now i worry about it every night, i'm constantly going out checking on my vehicle

kelsey jones: car experts say there's a platinum based material in it that thieves steal, taking them to scrap yards for money. police say thieves often sell converters far from where they steal them, making them hard to track.

" I've asked even the muffler shop what can I do to prevent it and they said it's really not much you can do" said Letts.

However police said there are things you can do to cut the risk of falling victim, such as parking in well-lit-areas, install an anti theft device and engrave your vehicles’ vin number to the catalytic converter.

"If somebody see's something say something" said Paula Bell.

Viewers asked News3 how do you know if you're a victim? Aside from catching the crooks on camera, there are some things people should be listening for on their cars to know. Heather told us she heard a muffling noise that sounds like a race car. So if you hear that don't just crank up the radio to drown it out you may have a serious problem on your hands.