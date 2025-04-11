Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

James City County Police searching for 43-year-old man

Posted
and last updated

The following information was provided by the James City County Police Department

Name: Joseph Morales

Age: 43

Date last seen: April 1

Last known location: Debra Drive

Physical description: 6'1", 180 pounds, dark brown hair, hazel eyes

More details: Morales was has not contacted his family or attended scheduled appointments. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his well-being, and he may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Morales should contact the James City County Police Department at 757-566-0112.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call