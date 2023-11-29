Jimmy Carter attends wife's service, wears blanket honoring her

Former President Jimmy Carter made a rare public appearance on Tuesday as he was in attendance for his wife Rosalynn Carter's memorial service.

Carter sat in a wheelchair in the front row of the service, along the same row as President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Rosalynn Carter died at the age of 96 days after entering hospice.

Jimmy Carter, who was dressed in a suit and tie, also had a blanket over his legs during the service. The blanket had a picture of him and Rosalynn, as well as scenery from their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Plains was where the Carters first met and returned to after Carter's presidency. The couple were married for 77 years before Rosalynn's death.

The Carters have only owned one home — a modest Plains, Georgia, ranch-style home they moved into in 1961.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” former President Carter said in a Nov. 19 statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Jimmy Carter's public appearances have been limited in recent months as the 99-year-old entered hospice in February. The Carter Center said that he opted for hospice care after a series of short hospital stays.

