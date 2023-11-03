LEGO store opens in Virginia Beach; Line out the door

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A LEGO store has officially opened in Virginia Beach, and lines are out the door to check it out!
The store opened in Town Center on Nov. 3, at 172 Central Park Ave. The new location will have all the latest LEGO sets and in-store play experiences.
The store had its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and will celebrate all weekend long:
- I <3 LEGO Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Nov 3-5
- I <3 LEGO Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Nov 6-12
- LEGO Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Nov 4
- LEGO Store set ($120+): Nov 5
Around 11:45 a.m., the line to get into the store was wrapping the building.
We'll bring you more photos and videos as the events take place.