LEGO store opens in Virginia Beach; Line out the door

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A LEGO store has officially opened in Virginia Beach, and lines are out the door to check it out!

Colter Anstaett/WTKR LEGO store, Town Center in Virginia Beach, Nov. 3

The store opened in Town Center on Nov. 3, at 172 Central Park Ave. The new location will have all the latest LEGO sets and in-store play experiences.

The store had its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. and will celebrate all weekend long:



I <3 LEGO Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Nov 3-5

I <3 LEGO Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Nov 6-12

LEGO Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Nov 4

LEGO Store set ($120+): Nov 5

Around 11:45 a.m., the line to get into the store was wrapping the building.



We'll bring you more photos and videos as the events take place.