Leishman family hosts annual Birdies and Beer Golf Tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Every year it comes around, Marc Leishman is still amazed at how much the birdies, bubbles and beer weekend has grown.

"The support that we've got from everyone in Virginia Beach and the country now, it's pretty overwhelming," he said. "It shows with the numbers that we've raised."

On Monday, the longtime professional golfer and Virginia Beach resident, along his wife Audrey hosted their annual Birdies and Beers celebrity golf tournament at Virginia Beach National Golf Club. More than 20 athletes and sports figureheads teed it up to help raise money for the Leishman's Begin Again Foundation, which works to raise awareness about sepsis and toxic shock.

Eight years after surviving a scary bout with sepsis, Audrey pours into the weekend starting with Sunday's Birdies and Bubbles and Gala, followed by the golf tournament.

"Our kids are living this dream world and I never want them to take it for granted," she said. "When you're blessed with so much it is a responsibility and really a privilege to be able to give back."

"Certainly makes me proud of how hard she's worked and what she's built here with Begin Again Foundation," Marc said.

Some of the celebrities playing were former Nationals star and Virginia Beach native Ryan Zimmerman, former MLB all-star Michael Cuddyer who resides in Chesapeake, and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Alan Faneca, who coached Cox High School football the last two seasons.

"Being able to have summers free now, I can actually come and do fun stuff like this," Zimmerman said. "Marc and Audrey do such great work and I'm thrilled to be here."

"Playing golf for a great charity," Faneca said. "Come out here, meet a few people, play a nice round of golf and have fun, and it's all for a good cause. You don't have to twist my arm real hard to get me out here."

The game Marc Leishman loves now giving his family an avenue to share their story and help others going through the same thing.

"It's overwhelming to see how much people really believe in what we do," he said.

Leishman still playing professionally out on the golf course but with a much different situation, having made the decision to move to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour last year.

A lighter schedule and a team format drew his attention to the new league, and offer was given he says was hard to turn down.

"Having a young family to be able to spend time, not only at home in Virginia Beach with them but more time at home in Australia as well," he said. "That gives me an opportunity to do that."

Leishman also knows the controversy that comes with the move to LIV. The league is financially backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, something he had to weigh into his decision.

"Other people do business with them in different areas," Leishman said. "I just try and stay out of all those areas and focus on the benefits for me."

Though he can still qualify for the U.S. Open and The Open, playing in golf's four majors (U.S. Open, The Open, The Masters, PGA Championship) may not be in the cards over the next few years. Official World Golf Ranking points are given during LIV Golf events.

Leishman has made peace with that, putting the time with his family over the dreams to get back on those stages.

"You realize what's important and spending a lot of time with my kids is pretty important," Leishman said. "I still want to play those big events, but if not it's not going to change me as a person."