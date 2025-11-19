5 Days of Feasting: Butternut squash with goat cheese, pumpkin seeds & craisins

Still hunting for that one Thanksgiving side dish that steals the show?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is leveling up classic butternut squash with a cozy, crowd-pleasing twist that’s guaranteed to wow your guests.

Here’s her recipe.

Hasselback Butternut Squash Topped with Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds, & Craisins

Serves: 8-10+ depending on size

Prep time: 15 minutes | Bake time: 45–50 minutes

Ingredients



1 large butternut squash, peeled, halved lengthwise, and seeded

1 tsp fresh thyme, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed

1 tsp fresh sage, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped - swap in dried, as needed

3 tbsp avocado oil or olive oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Toppings



1 orange, zested

3 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

½ cup goat or feta cheese

2 tbsp dried cranberries

Instructions

