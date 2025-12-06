'Home for the Holidays': 2022 Eastern Kentucky flood victims receive new homes

Three years after catastrophic flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, claiming more than 40 lives and destroying entire communities, 18 families in Knott County, Kentucky, are receiving a Christmas miracle.

Samaritan's Purse, a Christian international disaster relief organization, dedicated brand-new homes for the families at no cost, marking a significant milestone in the region's ongoing recovery.

The dedication ceremony took place on Friday afternoon in the Chestnut Ridge neighborhood as volunteers handed over keys to 13 families affected by the 2022 flood. Another five families will move into their new homes next Friday.

Following the flood, Samaritan's Purse stationed a team in eastern Kentucky and helped more than 600 families mud out their flooded houses. Meanwhile, caseworkers worked to identify recipients for new homes, prioritizing the uninsured and most vulnerable residents.

"People here are used to being beaten down, they don't have hope. They don't think things can get better. This shows it can get better. Right here," Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said.

The homes are brand new, built on higher ground, fully furnished and provided at no cost. The project was made possible in part by local donors like the Craft family.

For many residents in this region, even the sight of a new appliance represents a significant burden lifted from their shoulders.

"This is the laundry room with washer and dryer, I'm so excited about that. No more laundromat," Paul Johnson said, giving our reporter a tour of his new home.

When Johnson and his mother Joyce escaped their flooded home, they knew they had been lucky to survive. However, recovery proved to be an uphill battle.

"It's been tough, you never know…you have to adjust your life and everyday is something different, a new struggle…we've had to live in a camper for 3 years. That's been difficult. Winters are cold, I have a lung condition so it's been hard to keep myself healthy," Paul said.

Johnson also faced a massive setback during his flood recovery. After losing permanent housing, he was removed from the lung transplant waiting list — a requirement for transplant candidates. For him, this home means far more than shelter. It represents stability, dignity and a chance to get back on the transplant list.

"This exceeds anything I expected. It's really beautiful," Paul said.

Now, the phrase "home for the holidays" has never meant more to these families.

"I'm blessed, I'm excited, and I hope this'll be a new start for me and my momma," Johnson said.

This article was written by Megan Mannering for the Scripps News Group in Lexington.

