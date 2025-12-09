Time is running out to adopt a letter through Operation Santa

If you're looking for ways to give back this season, you still have time to adopt letters through the U.S. Postal Service's Operation Santa.

People can visit uspsoperationsanta.com to adopt letters to Santa from children and families across the country.

The requests vary, ranging from kids asking for toys to parents seeking baby essentials.

USPS has partnered with Toys ”R” Us to create "Santa's Gift Shoppe," where adopters can purchase the gifts. The online catalog offers free shipping on orders over $49.

"Purchases from Santa’s Gift Shoppe save a trip to a Post Office location — they’re packed and delivered to the recipient for you," the postal service says.

The deadline to ship gifts is Dec. 13.

USPS also reminds adopters that they will remain anonymous and that gifts will appear to come from Santa.

