Las Vegas launches 'Fabulous 5-Day Sale' amid tourism slowdown

Las Vegas is rolling out a big sales event as the city works to reverse a months-long tourism decline.

On Monday, the city kicked off its first-ever "Fabulous 5-Day Sale," offering hundreds of special deals on resorts, entertainment and food.

Las Vegas locals react to the deals being offered.

The sales event comes as the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported a seven-month slowdown, with visitors down roughly 11.3% compared to last year.

Wendy Rosas, who was visiting from New York, said she noticed the tourism decline firsthand.

"I could tell tourism is low because of the sales we saw while we were booking the hotel," Rosas said.

The special deals aren't limited to visitors. Las Vegas locals can also take advantage of significant savings through separate promotions.

On top of the "Fabulous 5-day sale," Caesars Properties will also offer exclusive deals for Las Vegas residents, including free parking and 25% off food and drinks at any Caesars property. Hotel rooms will also be 15% off for locals through March 2026.

One visitor expressed enthusiasm for the local discounts, saying it makes sense to bring residents back to the Strip.

Many tourists said they plan to take advantage of the sales during future visits.

"We will definitely be back soon," one visitor said.

