Powerball continues streak without winner, jackpot to climb to 16-month high

It has been since May 31 that anyone has hit all six numbers in the multistate Powerball lottery, causing the jackpot to grow with each drawing.

On Wednesday, the streak of drawings without a winner grew to 35, as no one matched the five white balls and one Powerball. The jackpot was worth $643 million. Without a winner, Saturday's jackpot will be even larger, making it the biggest jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2025.

Saturday's $700 million jackpot marks the highest for any multistate lottery this year as Mega Millions' largest jackpot of the year so far was $349 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot exceeded $700 million was on April 6, 2024, when Cheng “Charlie” Saephan of Oregon hit all six numbers.

Although Wednesday's drawing did not result in a jackpot winner, three players won at least $1 million by matching all five white ball numbers.

The numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68 with a Powerball of 5

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.

Powerball also offers prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, and the odds of winning a smaller prize are about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Since Powerball lengthened the odds of hitting all six numbers in 2015, the multistate lottery has generally had six to nine winners a year. All 10 of its largest jackpots have also occurred since 2015. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.