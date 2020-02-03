2 York County students charged after alleged social media threats against school

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office charged two 16-year-old boys for making threats over Instagram against Tabb High School and another student.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Tabb area for threats made over Instagram. Two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody, transported to the Merrimac Detention Center and charged with threats to burn or bomb.

One of the boys was given an additional charge of threats to kill.

Both boys were released to their parents and will be required to wear home monitoring bracelets.

The York County School Division released the following statement regarding the incident: