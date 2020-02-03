2 York County students charged after alleged social media threats against school

YORK Co., Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office charged two 16-year-old boys for making threats over Instagram against Tabb High School and another student.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the Tabb area for threats made over Instagram. Two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody, transported to the Merrimac Detention Center and charged with threats to burn or bomb.
One of the boys was given an additional charge of threats to kill.
Both boys were released to their parents and will be required to wear home monitoring bracelets.
The York County School Division released the following statement regarding the incident:
This is Candice Welch, assistant principal of Tabb High School. I am calling today to make you aware of a situation affecting our school. School administrators have been notified by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office of a threatening communication made towards the school. Those involved have been identified and will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the York County School Division Student Handbook and Conduct Code as well as criminal charges.
Rest assured that we take this matter very seriously and are working closely with authorities investigating this matter. We commend the parent who brought this concern forward as the safety and well-being of our community is a collective effort and remains a top priority for our school division. We encourage you to take some time to review the York County School Division Student Handbook and Conduct Code with your child to be sure they understand the serious consequences of student misconduct, especially false threats.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Tabb High. We will continue to inform you of events that affect our schools.