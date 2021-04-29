6-year-old boy recovering from cancer gets heartwarming welcome back to school

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 6-year-old boy recovering from cancer in Minnesota received a heartwarming welcome from his classmates when he returned to his school a few weeks ago.

Nathan Herber has been battling stage 4 T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since being diagnosed with the cancer in 2018, the boy’s father told the Post Bulletin.

Nathan had to leave school to undergo aggressive treatment at the nearby Mayo Clinic and at one point, he was put on life support, ABC News reports. He learned remotely during that time.

On March 25, Nathan was set to get his final dose of treatment. So, on that day, the family decided to pay his school a little visit.

As the family drove slowly through the parking lot of St. Francis of Assisi School, hundreds of students cheered on Nathan, waving signs and cheering “Nathan, Nathan!”

The school’s principal told the Post Bulletin that the students in Nathan’s class were originally the only ones who were going to take part in the greeting, but the plans expanded to include most of the school.

Along with the greeting from the students, many in the school wrote well wishes to Nathan, which were given to the family, according to the Post Bulletin.

Nathan is planning on returning to school in the fall, his family told the area newspaper.