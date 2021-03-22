Krispy Kreme offering free doughnut for those who receive COVID-19 vaccination

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Starting Monday, March 22, the business says customers who received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, are eligible for a free doughnut at all nationwide stores.

All you need to bring in to get your doughnut is a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

The deal is being offered for the remainder of the year and is only valid in-person either in the drive-thru or in the shop.

The company is also offering a free original glazed doughnut and a medium coffee to those who choose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Mondays beginning March 29, 2021, until May 24, 2021, to help get your week off to a good start.

For more information, head to Krispy Kreme's website.

