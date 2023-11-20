Listeria outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines and plums, CDC says

A listeria outbreak linked to peaches, nectarines and plums is responsible for at least one death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a safety alert on Monday.

The recalled fruits were sold nationwide in bags and individually under the HMC Farms and Signature Farms brands.

In addition to the one death, federal health officials said 11 people have been sickened in seven different states. Those states include California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

People who purchased the peaches are asked to throw them away or return them to the store. They should also clean the areas where the fruits were stored.

"Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces," the CDC warns.

The bacteria can cause an infection called listeriosis, which is especially worrisome for people 65 and older, as well as those with a weakened immune system.

The CDC notes that symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating the contaminated food. They include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. In severe cases, the infection can lead to sepsis meningitis or encephalitis.

Pregnant individuals should also use extra caution with the recalled fruits. Health officials warn that "invasive illness during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn."

