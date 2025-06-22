Local lawmakers react to U.S. strikes on Iran

NORFOLK, Va. — Local lawmakers are reacting to the U.S. military's bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

Saturday night, President Donald Trump said three sites in Iran were targeted. The action is an effort to weaken the country's nuclear program.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy released a statement on Saturday. Part of it said, "An Iran with a nuclear bomb gives birth to a world in jeopardy of cataclysmic destruction. President Trump worked to negotiate with the regime in good faith, however Ali Khamenei overplayed his hand and now must pay the price."

Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also commented on President Trump's action saying in part, "what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment. I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war."

In a statement, Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott also reacted to the strikes saying, “The President has attacked another nation without congressional authorization. There was no apparent imminent Iranian threat against the United States. Furthermore, the President’s own Director of National Intelligence testified before Congress earlier this year that the U.S. intelligence community assessed Iran was not building a nuclear weapon."

