Lydia Johnson

Lydia joined the News 3 team in 2020. Before moving to Hampton Roads, she worked as a producer and photojournalist at WSET-TV in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was first on the scene when one of six tornados ripped through dozens of Elon homes in 2018. She also spent weeks covering the aftermath of the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally.

During her time at WTKR, she has covered Governor Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration, the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting, and the prison release of basketball coach Brian Faulcon—who was set free following a News 3 investigation into his conviction. Lydia loves life behind the lens and takes great pride in telling the stories of her home state. When not holding a camera, she’s probably at the beach reading a book.