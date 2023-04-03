Watch Now
Man, 81, charged with killing wife & daughter says he 'knows they are in a better place'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An 81-year-old man was taken into custody after investigators discovered two homicide victims in trash cans inside his residence. On March 25 at around 6 p.m., Reginald Maclaren called 911 stating his wife and adult daughter were dead in the apartment, said Tracy Jones, Englewood Police Division Chief, during a news conference on Tuesday. Once inside the residence in the 900 block of Englewood Pkwy, officers found the two deceased victims in trash cans on the floor. During the initial call, Maclaren told investigators he knew the suspect, who he claimed had used a hammer during the attacks, according to Jones. During the homicide investigation, Englewood police determined both homicide victims were killed with an axe. Police believe one victim was also dismembered with a saw.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:04:23-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An 81-year-old Englewood man accused of killing his wife and daughter with an axe on March 25 has been charged with murder.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Reginald L. MacLaren was formally charged on Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased human body and false reporting to authorities.

MacLaren was arrested on March 25 after he allegedly told police during an interview that he had recently lost his job and didn't have any money left. He regularly interacted with people experiencing homelessness and "knew what a miserable life that was," he said, according to his arrest affidavit.

About 10 days prior, he began a plan to kill his family "so they would not be homeless," he told police. He purchased an axe, the two trash cans and a hand saw and stored the items in his apartment.

He said that morning, his wife and daughter were sitting on a couch and he struck both of them in the head with the axe, knocking them unconscious, the affidavit reads. He hit them multiple times, according to the affidavit, and knew he had killed them. He said their bodies wouldn't fit in the trash cans, so he used a saw to remove their arms and legs. The cans were too heavy and he could not move them, he said, according to the affidavit.

The document reads that MacLaren told police "he does not regret killing his family as he 'knows they are in a better place.'"

He called police around 6 p.m. and after speaking with officers, he was arrested around 9:30 p.m.

MacLaren identified the victims as his wife, Bethany MacLaren, 70, and his daughter, Ruth Jennifer MacLaren, 35.

Officers who responded to the scene said they saw suspected blood dripping from the top of a kitchen trash can and what appeared to be human hair coming out of the top. The officers also saw two large rollaway black trash cans on their sides in the living room.

Detectives found two bodies in the trash cans, a large axe in a closet and a handsaw near the trash cans. They noted the large amount of blood in the apartment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19. MacLaren is remaining in jail without bond.

