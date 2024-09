NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old male, was killed Saturday morning after a vehicle crash on the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road, police say.

Police responded September 21, just past 2 a.m., on reports of a vehicle accident.

The driver 30-year-old Deante J. Fields was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about this accident can contact the Norfolk Crime Line.