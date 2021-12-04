Man pleads guilty in shooting that killed Richmond mother, baby girl

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 4 p.m. for complete coverage of this developing story from reporter Cameron Thompson.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 19-year-old Richmond man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in two shootings that left three people dead and others injured. One of the shootings happened at the Belt Atlantic Apartments and killed a mother and her three-month-old child.

Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a murder. Eight other charges that he was facing were set aside, or nolle prossed, by the Commonwealth's Attorney.

Provided to WTVR Sharnez Hill and her three-month-old daughter Naziah.

Two shootings happened weeks apart in April 2021. The first happened the morning of April 7, when police were called to the 500 block of Montvale Ave. for a report of a shooting. Vinshaun Johnson, 18, was found dead at the scene.

Court documents for the plea agreement stated that Bynum and others had an ongoing disagreement with Johnson. The morning in question, it said Johnson was lured to Montvale Ave. under the pretense of meeting up with some girls. When Johnson arrived, the documents said he was "ambushed" with gunfire.

The shooting at the Belt Atlantic Apartments happened on April 27.

Court documents stated Bynum and others had ongoing disagreement with someone who lived at the apartment complex and drove there that day to confront them. They spotted the person in the courtyard, along with by-standers like Hill and her baby.

Documents said Bynum and three others, all wearing ski masks, approached the courtyard and "immediately began firing their guns indiscriminately into the crowd." Three other people, including two juveniles, were also injured in that shooting.

Richmond Police Kevon Bynum

While Johnson's family did not speak after the hearing, Hill's aunt, Destiny Hill, spoke to one man being a part of two deadly shootings.

"It's senseless. You can do something else with your life other than, you know, wreak havoc on this city," said Hill and called on others considering violence to reconsider. "I wish people would just stop. Stop. Think about what you're doing. Think about your life. Think about the life tht you could have. Think about the life that you could take away from someone."

She said it has been a tough time for the family since then and especially now during the holidays, but is thankful for everyone who has helped them.

"The community and people all around, from the commonwealth's attorney to the victim's services," she said.

The family said Hill, who they called "Shy-Shy," was amazing, talented, and gifted woman whose spirit will never die as they continue to honor and remember her.

"They tore something apart that they can never replace and it just hurts. It hurts this family, you know?" Destiny Hill said. "She was excited about the start of her life with her precious newborn baby."

The judge told Bynum he faces up to three life sentences plus 63 years and will be sentenced in March of next year.

And while Bynum is the only one person charged in both of the cases, two others face charges in the Johnson case. And four others, including Bynum's twin brother, are charged in the Hill case.

None of them have reached the trial stage.

