Matt Thomas performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning guitarist Matt Thomas returns to the Coast Live stage to perform his original piece "To Winfield & Back," and discuss his upcoming performance for the Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music in collaboration with artist Travis Bowman. For his encore performance, Matt shares a special music video with Coast Live: "The Spider," by Travis Bowman featuring Matt Thomas.
Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music presents "To Winfield and Back"
Travis Bowman and Matt Thomas
Saturday, Oct 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The Cross Roads Center
6330 Newtown Road in Norfolk
Tickets available at door. For more information, call 757-538-1959 or email tidewaterfriends@gmail.com.
For more of Matt Thomas' work, visit themattthomas.com
Instagram: @themattthomasmusic
Facebook: @TheMattThomasMusic