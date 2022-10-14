Matt Thomas performs for Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Award-winning guitarist Matt Thomas returns to the Coast Live stage to perform his original piece "To Winfield & Back," and discuss his upcoming performance for the Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music in collaboration with artist Travis Bowman. For his encore performance, Matt shares a special music video with Coast Live: "The Spider," by Travis Bowman featuring Matt Thomas.

Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music presents "To Winfield and Back"

Travis Bowman and Matt Thomas

Saturday, Oct 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cross Roads Center

6330 Newtown Road in Norfolk

Tickets available at door. For more information, call 757-538-1959 or email tidewaterfriends@gmail.com.

For more of Matt Thomas' work, visit themattthomas.com

Instagram: @themattthomasmusic

Facebook: @TheMattThomasMusic

