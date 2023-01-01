Michael Woodward

Michael joined the News 3 team in March 2017.

Before moving to Hampton Roads, he worked at WNWO in Toledo, Ohio.

Michael graduated from Lyndon State College, in Lyndonville, VT, with a Television Studies degree. The Society of Profession Journalism awarded him the Mark of Excellence First Place award for Television Sports Photography.

He has covered the elections of presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

While in Toledo, he was the first to respond to the missing baby Elaina Steinfurth alert and covered Toledo's water crisis in 2014. He also was the photojournalist for the Life's Better Here feature stories.

During his time at WTKR, he became an NPPA member and Part 107 certified. He has covered hurricanes Florence, Michael, Dorian and Ian, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration, the Virginia Beach municipal mass shooting, the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting and the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

When he puts the camera down, he is an advocate for education and spends his free time volunteering at an independent school. He is an avid reader and loves to travel with, and yes, take pictures with, his wife Rachel.