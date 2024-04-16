Millions kicked off Medicaid remain uninsured, survey finds

After pandemic-era changes to Medicaid were dropped last year, nearly 20 million Americans were removed from the program, KFF reported in a new survey.

According to KFF, 23% of those who were dropped by Medicaid remain uninsured. The survey found that 47% were able to re-enroll in the health care program, while another 28% were able to find insurance elsewhere.

Prior to last year's changes, according to Medicaid, 82.5 million Americans used the program. Low-income families, qualified pregnant women, children, and individuals receiving Supplemental Security Income are automatically eligible for Medicaid.

Depending on the state, those making less than 133% of the federal poverty level could also be eligible for the program.

For several years following the pandemic's start, states were prohibited from kicking anyone off Medicaid. After the federal government ended the COVID-19 emergency last year, states could purge ineligible people starting April 1, 2023. Inevitably, many who were eligible temporarily lost coverage.

Of those former Medicaid recipients no longer insured, 36% said they are still trying to get re-enrolled into Medicaid, according to KFF's survey. Another 54% say they are uninsured due to the high cost of insurance.

KFF also suggested many were unprepared to come off Medicaid. Over half of those surveyed who lost coverage said they heard little or nothing about changes to Medicaid prior to being removed from the system.

The survey found that 58% of people enrolled in Medicaid before last year's deadline faced at least one problem with re-enrolling.

