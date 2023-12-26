Missing boy last seen on Christmas returns safely to Portsmouth home

UPDATE AS OF 2:41 P.M. TUESDAY, DEC. 26: Portsmouth police say Elijah Harris has returned home safely.

Portsmouth police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Elijah Harris, 12, was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. near the 2600 block of High St., police say.



Police shared the following description of Harris: 5’4” and 120 lbs.; last seen wearing black jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt with something orange on it, and Nike tennis shoes that are black, white and gold.

Anyone with information on Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting this website.

