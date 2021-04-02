Watch
News

Actions

Missing Chesterfield County infant returned, babysitter remains wanted

items.[0].image.alt
Chesterfield Police
Marcello A. Husband Photo 1.jpg
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 12:33:50-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four-month-old Marcello Husband is back home with his mother.

The child was found in Richmond on Friday, one day after Chesterfield Police issued an alert for Marcello and his babysitter Danielle Hicklin.

"Police received a report that Hicklin, 53, had taken Marcello out of state several days earlier and had not returned," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "On Friday, April 2, Hicklin left Marcello with a third party in Richmond; that third party then notified authorities. Marcello was healthy and unharmed and was quickly reunited with his mother."

Danielle R. Hicklin.jpg
Danielle R. Hicklin

Police continue their search for Hicklin and asked anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education