CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four-month-old Marcello Husband is back home with his mother.

The child was found in Richmond on Friday, one day after Chesterfield Police issued an alert for Marcello and his babysitter Danielle Hicklin.

"Police received a report that Hicklin, 53, had taken Marcello out of state several days earlier and had not returned," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "On Friday, April 2, Hicklin left Marcello with a third party in Richmond; that third party then notified authorities. Marcello was healthy and unharmed and was quickly reunited with his mother."

Chesterfield Police Danielle R. Hicklin

Police continue their search for Hicklin and asked anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.