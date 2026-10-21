CODI Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police.

Name: Elisa Ruth Brewer, 13.

Date last seen: Brewer was last seen on October 14 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Outlaw Street. Chesapeake Police report that she is believed to be on foot.

Physical description: Brewer is described as a 5'8" white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black hoodie, pink sweatpants and furry boots.

More details: This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, CPD at 757-382-6161, or click here.

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