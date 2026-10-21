Virginia Beach residents plan to appeal dismissal of Pleasure House Point lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four Virginia Beach residents plan to appeal a judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging restoration work at Pleasure House Point, saying their fight over the project is not over.

Virginia Beach began the project in 2025 to restore part of Pleasure House Point to its original tidal wetlands state. The city also planned to generate wetland credits that could offset environmental impacts from other city projects.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the project under two nationwide permits.

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The four residents sued, alleging the work destroyed publicly accessible areas, trails, trees, and wildlife habitat.

In a ruling filed Sept. 24, the judge dismissed the case, finding that construction had already been completed. As a result, an order to stop the project would no longer provide relief, the ruling said.

The judge also found that federal law did not allow the court to order the Army Corps to take over the city’s project and reverse the work.

The residents also sought to amend their lawsuit to add claims against Virginia Beach, including allegations that the city provided misleading information to secure approval and funding.

However, the judge found the proposed claims did not meet the legal requirements to move forward.

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The plaintiffs confirmed their plans to appeal in a statement, saying, “The case is being appealed. Our understanding is the ruling is a standard process in these types of cases.”

WTKR News 3 reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for comment and was awaiting a response.

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