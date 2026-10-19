Virginia Beach seeks flexibility to use proposed sales tax increase for flood protection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders could ask state lawmakers to allow revenue from a proposed 1% sales tax increase intended to fund school construction to also be used for flood mitigation projects.

The request is part of the city's legislative agenda for next year, which will be discussed during public comment at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

During the most recent General Assembly session, lawmakers authorized localities to increase their sales tax by 1% to help fund school modernization and construction. Any increase would require voter approval through a referendum.

The proposed tax increase is not on Virginia Beach's ballot this November.

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However, city officials want state lawmakers to expand the permitted uses of the revenue to include flood resiliency projects.

"Here we're proposing to add language that would allow us to use the funds not just to fund school construction but also for flood resiliency projects to help fund our CSRM obligations," said Brent McKenzie, the city's director of legislative affairs.

The General Assembly allowed localities in Northern Virginia to use the additional sales tax revenue for transportation projects. Virginia Beach officials want to explore similar flexibility for flood protection.

The city has completed several flood mitigation projects over the years, but flooding remains a regional concern across Hampton Roads. City leaders also plan to ask other localities in the region whether they would support the proposed change.

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"This could be an option, so we anticipate talking to them to see if they would maybe go together as the five or seven cities in the region," City Manager Patrick Duhaney said.

Officials would still need to determine how the revenue could be distributed if lawmakers approve the expanded use. Even then, Virginia Beach voters would have the final say on whether to increase the sales tax.

"This is just for a referendum. At the end of the day, the voters would decide if they want to increase the 1% or not; it would require the voters' approval," McKenzie said.

If approved in Richmond, the earliest this referendum could be on the ballot is next November.

Public comment on the city's legislative agenda is scheduled for Tuesday night's City Council meeting. The council is expected to vote on the legislative package in November.

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