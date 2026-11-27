VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach continues to assess damage and clear debris left behind by Thursday's coastal storm, with beaches from Croatan to the North End remaining closed.

Mayor Bobby Dyer described the aftermath as a "very sad feeling" after the storm damaged part of the 14th Street Pier and left debris scattered along the Oceanfront.

"A lot of it is in line with Hurricanes Irene and Isabel," said Renee McKinnon, the city's deputy emergency management coordinator.

John Hood

McKinnon said crews are working to repair dunes in areas including Sandbridge and Rudee Inlet. Crews are also inspecting the remaining structure of the 14th Street Pier and coordinating cleanup efforts with the pier's owner.

Among the debris scattered along the shoreline were pieces of a staircase and other materials that crews must determine how best to remove.

"We're asking the public to recognize this is a safety hazard. Please stay off those beaches," McKinnon said.

The storm also brought significant tidal flooding to businesses near Rudee Inlet.

Sam Caldow, owner of Big Sam's, was among those cleaning up after floodwaters pushed onto Winston Salem Avenue, essentially extending Rudee Inlet into the roadway.

"I think every fisherman, every shrimper, we all got caught," Caldow said.

John Hood

He described powerful currents of 6 to 8 knots near the restaurant, carrying debris west as the water moved through the area.

"When the water receded, everything was 150 yards west," Caldow said.

Caldow said floodwaters came within about 8 inches of entering the restaurant. Most of the damage was limited to some of the business's storage sheds.

Despite the cleanup, Big Sam's has reopened.

"It's just nasty work to get back to it, sanitize, wash, rinse, and we're good to go," Caldow said.

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