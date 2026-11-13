Google report led to investigation of Chesapeake police officer, court documents show

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer is facing 50 charges related to child sexual abuse material after an investigation that began with a report from Google, according to court documents.

Justin Williams was arraigned Friday in Chesapeake on 25 counts of possessing child pornography and 25 counts of reproducing child pornography.

John Hood

Court documents state the alleged offenses occurred from January 2024 through early October 2026. The alleged time frame includes a period when Williams was employed by the Chesapeake Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint, Google notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October that it had identified child sexual abuse material on its servers associated with an account believed to belong to Williams,

John Hood

One of the IP addresses identified in a cybertip related to the case was traced to Virginia Beach.

The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assigned the cybertip to the Virginia Beach Police Department for investigation.

A search warrant for the account's IP address led investigators to Williams' address in Chesapeake.

John Hood

Investigators also found a photograph of Williams wearing his Chesapeake police uniform associated with the account, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states that the Chesapeake Police Department was immediately notified of the information. Detectives reviewed the account and verified that the reported images depicted child pornography.

The cybertip included 59 files, according to court documents.

Williams appeared in court on Friday by video and has retained an attorney. His next scheduled court hearing is in March, though a bond hearing is expected to take place sooner.

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