Two people injured in Camelot area shooting: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were injured in a shooting near the Camelot area of Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Around 4:17 p.m., officers arrived near the Camelot Community Center on the report of shots fired. Police say they found a crime scene without any victims.

At another location, police found a person with a severe gunshot wound. At a nearby hotel, a second person with minor injuries was found. Both received medical attention. Their ages are unknown, according to CPD.

A third person connected to the shooting was found along George Washington Highway, police say.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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