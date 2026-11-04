Democrat former Gov. Roy Cooper elected to U.S. Senate, AP projects

N.C. —

Former Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to represent North Carolina in the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects.

Cooper, a Democrat, served as the governor of North Carolina from 2017 to 2025. He defeated Republican challenger Michael Whatley, the former chair of the Republican National Committee.

Cooper will take the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who has served in the senate since 2015.

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