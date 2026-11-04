Mark Warner reelected to Senate, AP projects

VA. —

Sen. Mark Warner has been re-elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press projects.

Warner, a Democrat, has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, and had a stint as Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006.

Warner’s seat was challenged by Republican Bert Mizusawa, a retired Major General who previously worked as staff in the U.S. Senate and for the CIA.

"Thank you Virginia. It's the honor of my lifetime to serve you. Here's to six more years fighting for you," Warner posted on X.

Thank you, Virginia. It’s the honor of my lifetime to serve you. Here’s to six more years fighting for you. https://t.co/lNW8orwEBZ — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 4, 2026

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