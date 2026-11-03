First Warning Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday, rain arrives Friday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Clear skies are expected Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the 50s for most. Some patchy fog is possible after midnight.

Tomorrow will start out mostly sunny (besides some patchy fog) with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon. Some clouds will move in during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain expected. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping only into the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will be warm and pleasant, with partly cloudy skies expected along with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Some isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, with a 20% chance of rain expected. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies will develop overnight Thursday, with rain moving in Friday morning. On Friday we'll see warm and humid conditions in the morning with showers developing. During the afternoon we'll see steady rain at times with occasional thunderstorms as well. Highs will reach the low 70s, with clouds and rain all afternoon. Rain totals will be between 0.5" and 1.5".

Saturday will feature some clouds in the morning with clearing skies during the afternoon. We'll see cooler temperatures this weekend, with highs dropping into the 60s. Mainly dry conditions are expected to begin next week.

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