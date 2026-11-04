Buckhout concedes, Don Davis wins reelection in North Carolina 1st Congressional District

N.C. — Laurie Buckhout conceded the race in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, giving incumbent Rep. Don Davis the win.

Davis, a Democrat, has represented the 1st District in the House of Representatives since 2023. He defeated Republican Laurie Buckhout for the second time, a rematch of the 2024 election.

Davis previously served in the North Carolina Senate from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2023.

North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District consists of much of Northeastern North Carolina.

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