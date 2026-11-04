Elaine Luria declares her victory, wins back 2nd District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democrat Elaine Luria has declared her victory in the race to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press projected her win just before midnight Tuesday.

Luria previously represented the 2nd District in the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023. She beat out incumbent Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans, who has served in the House since 2022.

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Luria is a Navy veteran who served for 20 years across six deployments to the Middle East and Western Pacific. She previously told News 3 that the length of carrier deployments are a major concern.

"Thank you for your faith and patience. We did it," Luria said to supporters at her watch party.

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Virginia’s 2nd District includes much of Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach, part of Chesapeake, Suffolk, and the Eastern Shore.

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