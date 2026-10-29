Kiggans and Luria clash over economy, military issues in 2nd Congressional District rematch

In their closely watched rematch draws national attention, Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans and Democratic challenger Elaine Luria are once again facing off in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District after competing for the seat in 2022.

During separate interviews with News 3, both candidates discussed the economy, rising costs and the challenges facing the military. The issues carry particular significance in a district with deep ties to the Navy and the broader defense community.

Kiggans identified the economy as the most important issue in the race.

“The single most important issue is definitely the economy,” Kiggans said. “It’s been that way, actually, for a few years now. We inherited an economy that wasn’t in a great place, and I feel like we’ve done a lot of work to get it back on track.”

Luria focused on the factors she believes are driving up household expenses, including the conflict with Iran and the cost of fuel.

“On the affordability issue, let’s look at the things that are driving up costs,” Luria said. She argued that the war initiated by President Donald Trump is contributing to higher gasoline and diesel prices.

Kiggans said she hopes the conflict ends soon, allowing service members to return home and gas prices to decline.

“I know that the Iran conflict is a topic of conversation,” Kiggans said. “I look forward to that conflict ending. We can never forget why we have sent people in harm’s way.”

Kiggans also defended the military response, saying Iran “sponsors and harbors terrorists” and cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear capability.

Luria questioned Kiggans’ votes on efforts to restrict the president’s use of military force. She pointed to war powers resolutions introduced by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

“Our Senator Tim Kaine has introduced a war powers resolution every month for the last six months, and every single time she’s voted against it,” Luria said.

Navy veterans offer different military priorities

Both candidates are Navy veterans.

Kiggans served for 10 years as a Navy helicopter pilot. Luria served for 20 years and completed six deployments to the Middle East and Western Pacific.

When asked about the most pressing issue affecting the military, Luria pointed to the pace and length of carrier deployments.

“The operational tempo in these deployments that we are seeing with our carriers” is a major concern, Luria said. She cited deployments involving the USS Gerald R. Ford, USS George H.W. Bush, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS Abraham Lincoln.

“The sailors are paying the price,” Luria said. “They are valiantly doing their duty, doing what they’re asked, doing these long deployments.”

Kiggans said strengthening the fleet is her top military priority.

“Number one, I need more ships for our Navy,” Kiggans said. “For this district specifically, there’s a lot of work that we need to do with infrastructure and some of the resources that we have for our military warfighters and their families.”

Kiggans said service members need the proper resources and equipment, including ships, submarines and aircraft. She also emphasized support for military families, including housing, child care, health care and assistance for military spouses.

Luria highlighted legislation she worked on during her previous service in Congress, including tax relief for Gold Star families and the PACT Act, which expanded benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances and burn pits.

“I’ve stood with our military and our veterans,” Luria said.

Candidates debate the impact of tariffs

The candidates also offered different perspectives on tariffs and their effect on consumer prices.

Luria said tariffs are increasing costs for residents across the district.

“They continue to drive up prices for everybody on everything they buy across the district,” she said.

Kiggans said tariffs have been used to encourage companies to manufacture more products in the United States.

“I think we’ve come a long way with incentivizing domestic manufacturing,” Kiggans said. “I want to make sure we don’t go too far because I know that we feel that impact as well.”

Poll indicates race is too close to call

The most recent Christopher Newport University poll cited in the interviews showed Luria with a three-point lead over Kiggans. However, the poll had a four-point margin of error, indicating the race remained too close to call.

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