Lisa Lucas-Burke wins Portsmouth City Council seat amid federal indictment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three familiar faces will return to Portsmouth City Council following Tuesday's election, including one candidate facing federal charges in an alleged racketeering conspiracy.

Incumbents Vernon Tillage Jr. and Bill Moody won reelection Tuesday, securing another term on City Council.

Lisa Lucas-Burke, a former council member, was also elected to return to the governing body.

Her victory comes as she and her mother, Virginia State Sen. L. Louise Lucas, face federal charges in connection with an alleged racketeering conspiracy.

The two are among seven defendants named in the federal indictment. Lucas-Burke faces five counts.

The federal case has drawn attention to the longtime political figures, with Lucas-Burke's election marking her return to Portsmouth City Council despite the pending charges.

An indictment is an allegation of criminal wrongdoing and does not establish guilt.

The three winning candidates will serve another term representing Portsmouth residents as the federal case moves forward.

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