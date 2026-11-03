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Portsmouth officer shoots armed man who fired at police after two-hour standoff, police say

Portsmouth officer shoots armed man who fired at police after two-hour standoff, police say
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PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer shot an armed man who fired at police following a roughly two-hour standoff on Francis Street, Portsmouth police said.

Portsmouth police responded to reports of an individual firing a weapon indiscriminately in the 100 block of Francis Street at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gun. After negotiating with the man for around 2 hours, police say he disobeyed commands and fired his weapon at police. An officer returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Virginia State Police has been notified and will continue to investigate the shooting, Portsmouth Police Department said.

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