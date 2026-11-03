Career-high 25 points from Wiggins fuels Old Dominion to opening night victory

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion head coach Mike Jones knows how important this season is and his Monarchs started things off on the right note Monday night.

Zacch Wiggins scored a career-high 25 points and ODU held Western Michigan to just 12 points in the final 15 minutes, picking up a season-opening win over the Broncos, 61-49, at Chartway Arena. It marked the first opening night win for the Monarchs in Jones's tenure and picks up a win for the conference in the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge.

The two teams went back and forth during a close first half, but a surge just before halftime sent the silver and blue into the locker room up 30-24. Jared Turner scored eight key first half points, including a three pointer as time expired to double the Old Dominion advantage.

Western Michigan stormed out of the gate in the second half, scoring the first 13 points of the frame and opening up a 37-30 advantage with 15:21 remaining. That's when the Old Dominion defense clamped down. Two Wiggins free throws gave the Monarchs the 42-41 lead with 9:37 remaining and ODU never looked back, taking control in front of a home crowd of 4,042.

Wiggins knocked down nine of his 15 shot attempts and was 7-of-8 at the charity stripe to account for his career night, despite missing all four of his three-point shots. Bubu Benjamin added nine points while Turner chipped in eight points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Old Dominion is back in action Wednesday when the Monarchs host Regent at Chartway Arena.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.