Friday Night RedZone: Indian River takes down King's Fork in battle of unbeatens

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a marquee match-up that lived up to its billing, especially in the first half.

Indian River and King's Fork, who both entered Friday night unbeaten, found themselves tied at 22 at the half, but a big third quarter from the Braves propelled them to a 41-28 victory over the Bulldogs.

It was a back-and-forth first half that featured three lead changes and plenty of plays in all three phases. King's Fork got the scoring started after recovering a blocked punt, as Kevin Knight ended the short drive with a rushing touchdown to make it 6-0. Indian River responded as Lord Malik Heru found Jaysean Preston and give the Braves a 7-6 lead.

The second quarter scoring began with Knight's second touchdown of the evening, taking a screen pass from Myles Satchell and finding the endzone. A two-point conversion pushed the Bulldogs back in front, 14-7. But Indian River answered, again off a turnover. A fumble recovery led to a Rob Hughes Jr. touchdown rush on the next play to knot things up at 14-14 and the Braves once again capitalized on their next possession, turning a blocked punt into a Reshard Pope Jr. rushing score.

King's Fork wasn't done. Trailing 22-14, Satchell found Knight for his third score of the half with eight seconds left in the frame and the sophomore would score on the two-point conversion, sending the teams into the locker room all tied up.

The third quarter is where the Braves would create some cushion. After recovering another Bulldog fumble, Hughes found the endzone for the second time in the game and Heru would connect with Valen-tino Shaw for a touchdown strike to end Indian River's next possession, giving the visitors a 34-22 lead from which they would never look back.

The victory marked the first for the Braves over King's Fork since 2019 and gives them their first Southeastern District crown since 2018.

Indian River improved to 9-0 and wraps up the regular season next week at home against Hickory, while King's Fork dropped to 7-1 and will visit Nansemond River next Friday night.

Thursday's scores:

Phoebus 43, Woodside 15

Denbigh 12, Kecoughtan 3

Smithfield 35, Gloucester 0

Friday's scores:

Indian River 41, King's Fork 28

Oscar Smith 28, Great Bridge 14

Warhill 14, Tabb 6

Poquoson 49, Bruton 14

Green Run 44, Ocean Lakes 14

Frank Cox 35, Landstown 18

Salem 45, Floyd Kellam 35

Hickory 44, Grassfield 13

Western Branch 43, Deep Creek 18

Nansemond River 40, Lakeland 7

Bayside 72, Princess Anne 6

Tallwood 48, First Colonial 6

Booker T. Washington 19, Churchland 17

Maury 62, Manor 14

Granby 16, I.C. Norcom 6

Bethel 72, Menchville 0

Hampton 35, Heritage 6

New Kent 49, Grafton 7

Jamestown 28, York 7

Southampton 72, Windsor 0

West Point 28, Nandua 20

Arcadia 42, Northampton 21

Collegiate 35, Norfolk Academy 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Fork Union 18

Catholic 32, Christchurch 0

St. Anne's-Belfield 63, Atlantic Shores 41

Christian Football Club 26, Isle of Wight Academy 0

St. John Paul the Great 41, Hampton Roads Academy 23

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