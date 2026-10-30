Rahne, Monarchs desperately seek turnaround against Marshall Saturday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rahne acknowledges it's very frustrating to be having some of these conversations heading into the ninth game of the season.

The offense continues to stall, the losses are piling up and the window is closing on bowl eligibility.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne discusses what's been ailing the offense from his viewpoint. A lack of consistency has been hurting the silver and blue and limited their ability to capitalize on chances for explosive plays.

Marshall visits S.B. Ballard Stadium for homecoming this Saturday. Rahne has never beaten the Thundering Herd as they have taken the last eight games in the series. Marshall is coming off a win over South Alabama and will have had 11 days to prepare for the Monarchs.

Rahne also talked about bowl eligibility, something his squad will need to win their final four games in order to achieve. The key is not trying to win four games at once and continuing with the 1-0 mentality.

Old Dominion and Marshall kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season. Click on the above video to view this week's episode.

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