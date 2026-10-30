Chesapeake's Stalling celebrates role in Brewers' world title

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Chesapeake native Garrett Stallings may have been watching the World Series with his fiance from his home in Virginia Beach, but he still felt all the emotions of baseball's biggest stage.

Stallings, who appeared for the Brewers in six games earlier this season, celebrated as his parent club took home its first World Series crown Wednesday night.

"It's been such an exciting series, entire postseason to watch the Brewers set a lot of records and ultimately finish on top ," he told News 3. "We were over the moon being part of the organization."

Milwaukee topped the Rays in five games to claim the championship. Stallings had the chance to see players he called teammates in both Nashville and at the big league level celebrate.

"It's incredible, just the raw emotion of the guys," he said. "You see the amount of guys who were speechless just grinding out an entire season, winning 103 games, going 11-2 in the postseason. What an historic run and then just being able to be on top of the world and celebrate with the guys that got you there, it was really cool for me being on this side being able to watch it."

The Grassfield product contributed to the Brewers' success. In his six games this season, he pitched 14 innings, striking out 17 batters and walking just five. He ended the season with an untouched 0.00 ERA and has a save to his name. It was quite an exciting year, as Stallings made his Major League debut and answered the call each time he was summoned from the bullpen.

"I just have this attitude of being so grateful of everything that's happened this year, ultimately leading to the best year of baseball, the best year of my life that I've had," Stallings said. "Getting to be a part of this amazing organization and help the team win games has been a dream come true."

Stallings is still under contract with the Brewers and has his eyes on making it back to the big leagues in 2027. Pitching for the club this season means he will receive a World Series ring.

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