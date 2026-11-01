Delaware State rallies late to stun Spartans in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- For awhile it looked as though Norfolk State would pick up its first MEAC victory since November of 2024.

But in a battle of former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets owned the fourth quarter and sent Michael Vick's Spartans to a defeat.

Delaware State overcame a 33-16 third quarter deficit and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired, downing NSU, 36-33, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon.

The green and gold shot out of the gates strong. After a field goal, the Spartans forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and turned that into a score on a Jalyn Daniels eight-yard rush. NSU would swell its advantage to 17-0 in the second, when DaJean Golmond found Kam'ryn Thomas for an 11-yard touchdown strike. Vick's group went into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

Norfolk State would lead 26-16 when Ravon Moore's three-yard touchdown run extended the cushion to 33-16, but it would prove too little. The Hornets scored the game's final 20 points and Patrick Fisher-Butler booted the walk-off field goal to give Delaware State the victory.

Vick's team had a chance to put together a game-winning drive late in the game, but the Hornets forced a fumble deep in Spartan territory to set up the game-winning kick.

Goldmond finished the day completing 25 of his 35 pass attempts for 278 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but NSU was held to just 22 rushing yards.

The Spartan defense contained Delaware State to 1-of-12 on third down conversions, but that one conversion proved to be the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Norfolk State falls to 4-5, 0-2 in MEAC play, and will return to Dick Price Stadium next Saturday to host North Carolina Central. Kickoff is set for noon.

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