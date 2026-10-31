Well-known Hampton basketball player Marquis Godwin hosts new skills camp for kids

HAMPTON, Va. — Marquis Godwin has done a lot on the basketball court, from playing at Hampton High, then ODU and HU, and now as a coach.

Saturday, he held his first Next Season Haunted Hoops camp. It's a skills camp for kids.

“My message is to come in here, learn, have a lot of energy, and be the best version of yourself. Sometimes, we tend to not focus on the present," said Godwin. "I want you to come in here and really focus on the present and really focus on growing yourself not only as a basketball player but as a person in general and just being a great teammate. That’s really important. Being a great teammate in camp settings, you have to do that because you have to interact.”

in June, he held his inaugural Next Season Skills academy.

Watch: Hampton's Godwin hosts inaugural Next Season Skills Academy

Hampton's Godwin hosts inaugural Next Season Skills Academy

He said thinking about the impact his camps can have are what motivate him to keep having them.

“Pouring back into my community is the most important thing that I really try to take pride in every single day when I wake up and go out my door at my house and just think about the next kid that’s next up that’s like me when I was there age," Godwin explained.

If you missed the 2026, he planned to make it an annual event.

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