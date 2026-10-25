Hampton City Council scheduled to vote on 2027 legislative priorities

HAMPTON, Va. — The 2027 Virginia General Assembly session was still a few months away Sunday, but Hampton City Council members appeared ready to finalize their list of requests for state lawmakers.

Pop up events like the one at Buckroe Beach in April could be better controlled in the future. This tops the list of priorities for Hampton City Council.

A similar pop up event happened at the beach in 2025. That one led to the creation of a station at the beach to try to increase safety and provide community resources to people.

Watch: Videos show Hampton police breaking up large gathering at Buckroe Beach

Videos show Hampton police breaking up large gathering at Buckroe Beach

Council wants the state to allow localities to create what the city is calling pop up zones. The city could have extra enforcement and penalties in the zones to try to control large, un-permitted events if and when they happen there.

When News 3 interviewed Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray about the event in April he said the city isn’t going to rely solely on the General Assembly to address the issue, though.

"We are certainly going to work with our school division and our colleges and universities to help us get the word out to both the high school students and college students when possible to let them know that permits are required," Gray explained.

Pop up zones have also been a topic of conversation in Virginia Beach. A shooting at the oceanfront in April that injured eight people had police calling for the General Assembly to take action.

Watch: VB City leaders push for pop-up event zones after Oceanfront shooting

VB City leaders push for pop-up event zones after Oceanfront shooting

Neighborhood speed cameras is another one of Hampton City Council’s priorities. Council wants to be allowed to use speed cameras in "documented high-risk areas throughout Hampton neighborhoods" and use the money the city makes from them to help pay for them.

In August, News 3 talked with Hampton neighbors concerned about speeding in their neighborhood. They were raising the issue because a man died after being hit by a car while mowing his grass.

“I’ve been passed in my own vehicle, my wife has been passed in her vehicle, at high rates of speed," neighbor Chuck Pinello told News 3.

Watch: Neighbors say hit and run highlights need for traffic control in their Hampton neighborhood

Neighbors say hit and run highlights need for traffic control in their Hampton neighborhood

In October, News 3 talked with residents in a different neighborhood who were concerned about speeding in their neighborhood as well.

If the request for cameras is approved, when they would start being used was unclear as of Sunday. City Council was scheduled to vote on the list of priorities Wednesday.

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