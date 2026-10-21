Hampton neighbors say Phenix School creating traffic concerns in their neighborhood

HAMPTON, Va. — Some Hampton residents who live in the neighborhood surrounding Phenix School are concerned about traffic and speeding.

In the morning and afternoon on school days cars can be seen parking on Grays Landing, including in ’no parking’ zones, near the back entrance of the school and even sometimes block driveways, neighbors say.

“There’s just an influx of traffic into what was a quiet neighborhood," said Kevin Ferrara.

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Ferrara owns a home near the school's back entrance. He said speeding is also an issue and worries someone is eventually going to get and hit and killed.

“We’re trying to address the safety issue, because in the past we have observed some near misses," Ferrara said.

“I see chaos every day," said neighbor Cristina Renaud.

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Renaud said she’s nearly been hit twice and has had to adjust her morning routine because of the traffic.

“Right now, I try to get out of the house around 7:45 because I’m so scared," Renaud explained.

A statement from the school district says the back entrance to the school was opened in 2025 to adjust traffic during a construction project at Bethel High School. It also says the school district worked with police to review safety considerations and come up with recommendations and the school district worked with the city to let neighbors know what was happening.

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A statement from police says the school resource officers has made "ongoing efforts" to address concerns and promote safety.

“Put a crossing guard back. Have Hampton police come down and monitor the parking, the flow of traffic. Issue citations where appropriate," said Ferrara.

The city has previously told News 3 a traffic study has to be done and prove change is needed before changes can be made to address speeding in a given area. News 3 asked if traffic studies have been done on Grays Landing but wasn’t able to get an answer by the deadline for this story.

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“Everybody needs to take their kids to school. I understand that. But, a little respect for the people living here," said Renaud.

The school district says the gate will be closed once students start using the new building under construction at Bethel High School, which as of Wednesday was expected to be sometime in January. Construction of the building was expected to be complete in December.

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