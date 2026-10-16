Hampton teacher finalist for National Civics Teacher of the Year

HAMPTON, Va. — Benjamin Syms Middle School teacher Jordan Gray is surprised to be among the ten finalists for National Civics Teacher of the Year.

“This is something you normally think about people later in their careers getting recognized about," Gray said.

Maybe not quite as surprising, though, for school principal, Dr. Patrina Jenkins.

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“He is a very passionate teacher here at Syms Middle School. Very innovative. He loves to get in the classroom, he loves to try new ideas. He wants our students to be able to experience different things, inside and outside of Syms Middle School," said Jenkins.

Gray has been teaching for about a decade and said he’s not in it for himself.

“The recognition is really more for my students because what I do is for them," said Gray.

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Being a finalist comes with more than just recognition. Each finalist gets $1,000. The winner gets $5,000. For Gray, that means more opportunities to help his students.

“If I was to receive that national-level prize and be recognized, to me I think that opens some doors for other things that I really wan to do. I know previous winners have actually gone and testified to Congress on behalf of educators across the United States concerning civic education," Gray explained.

When asked if he would like to testify to Congress, he said yes.

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“Absolutely. I am very active politically. I think that we need to be more vocal as citizens. That’s one of the reasons that I teach civics and I love it," Gray said.

“Our students look up to their teachers. To see that their teacher, the hard work that they’re doing in the classroom that they’re being nominated for, how exciting because they become excited as well," said Jenkins.

As of Friday, the 2026 National Civics Teacher of the Year winner was expected to be announced later in October.

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